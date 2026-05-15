Trump may decide next Iran move after China trip, Israeli media says

US President Donald Trump will decide after returning from China whether to resume the war against Iran or extend the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Israel’s Kan broadcaster reported, citing Israeli sources.

The sources said senior Israeli military officials and US Central Command had held consultations in recent days.

They added that Israel wants to return to the military campaign against the Islamic Republic, a position Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized several times.

Separately, Haaretz reported that although there were no signs of an unusual security alert, the possibility of renewed fighting in the coming days had been raised.