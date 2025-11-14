Trump Mocks Somalian Politician Who Said She Could Never Be Deported

President Trump and the White House appeared to mock Rep. Ilhan Omar, a U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, after a photo was posted of Trump waving goodbye while posing as a McDonald’s worker. This was in response to a resurfaced video where Omar said she wasn’t worried about being deported or losing her citizenship.

The White House shared the image on X showing Trump smiling and waving from a McDonald’s drive-thru window, a photo originally taken during a 2024 campaign stop in Pennsylvania. According to Fox News, the post followed an October interview clip where Omar said deportation didn’t scare her.

“I have no worry, I don’t know how they’d take away my citizenship and like deport me,” Omar said on The Dean Obeidallah Show. “I’m not the 8-year-old who escaped war anymore. I’m grown, my kids are grown. Like I could go live wherever I want.”

Trump has repeatedly targeted Omar, suggesting she should return to Somalia. Earlier this month, he shared a video of her speaking Somali on Truth Social, writing, “She should go back!” In September, he also claimed that Somalia’s president told him he didn’t want Omar to return, a story she called false.

“From denying Somalia had a president to making up a story, President Trump is a lying buffoon,” Omar said. “No one should take this embarrassing fool seriously.”

Omar was born in Somalia and fled the country with her family during the civil war in 1991. They stayed in a Kenyan refugee camp before resettling in the U.S. in 1995. She became a U.S. citizen in 2000 and, in 2018, was elected to Congress as one of the first Muslim women to serve in the House.

Their feud dates back to Trump’s first term, when he told Omar and other members of “The Squad” to “go back” to their countries. Omar responded that he was “stoking white nationalism” because lawmakers like her challenged his “hate-filled agenda.”