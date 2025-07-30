Trump mocks ‘talentless’ Stephen Colbert after firing

President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, denying that he had anything to do with the cancellation of late-night comedian Stephen Colbert’s show — while lauding CBS and Paramount for giving him the axe, and suggesting other comedians who had attacked him might be next.

“Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night,” wrote Trump. “That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE! Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first?”

“Show Biz and Television is a very simple business,” Trump added. “If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow.”

Colbert, who first rose to prominence playing a satirical right-wing character, has been one of Trump’s most relentless critics on late-night comedy.

CBS has taken the same line as Trump, denying that Colbert’s removal was political and insisting his show was a money-loser.

However, the timing of the decision raised eyebrows, as it came just after Colbert attacked his own network, accusing CBS and Paramount of orchestrating a “big fat bribe” to Trump, laundered through a frivolous legal settlement to get their merger with Skydance expedited.