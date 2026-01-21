TRUMP MOVES TO DISMANTLE THE UN: AFRICA’S SEAT AT THE GLOBAL TABLE UNDER THREAT





President Donald J. Trump has declared: “The UN just hasn’t been very helpful. I’m a big fan of the UN, but it has never lived up to its potential.”





Now he says his “Board of Peace” “might” REPLACE the United Nations the very organization that has given Africa and developing nations a voice in global affairs for nearly 80 years.





WHAT THIS MEANS FOR AFRICA :



➡️ The UN where Africa has 54 votes could be replaced by Trump’s exclusive club



➡️ Membership costs $1 BILLION – pay to play global politics





➡️ Trump alone decides who gets a seat at the table



➡️ Putin invited, but which African leaders will be chosen?





For decades, the UN has been Africa’s platform to demand justice, climate action, and fair treatment on the world stage. Now one man wants to replace it with his own creation where HE picks the members, HE sets the rules, and HE remains in charge even after leaving office.





The question every African must ask: Who will speak for us in Trump’s new world order?



African hype media