Trump Nails It Again: Kurds Take, Take, Take – American Weapons Never Reached Iranian Protesters





President Trump just exposed another foreign policy disaster from the establishment crowd, calling out Kurdish groups for pocketing U.S. guns and ammo meant for brave Iranian dissidents fighting the mullahs.





In the clip, Trump lays it out straight: “The Kurds disappointed us. The Kurds TAKE, TAKE, TAKE.”





He explained the botched operation: “We sent some guns with ammunition. They were supposed to be delivered, but they KEPT IT. I said they’re gonna keep it. What do I know?!”





Trump made clear he saw this failure coming: “And I said it wasn’t gonna work. I disagreed with what they did. I said — they wouldn’t get there. I was right.”





While Iranians risked everything in the streets during the 2025-2026 uprisings, these supposed allies hoarded the weapons instead of arming the people who needed them most.

Trump warned against trusting middlemen who only show up when the checks clear and the handouts flow. Congress loves painting them as heroes, but Trump knows better – America First means no more blank checks for unreliable partners who put themselves first.





This is classic Trump: spotting the scam before it blows up, delivering results, and refusing to sugarcoat the truth even when it ruffles feathers. No wonder the swamp hates him. Time to stop the endless foreign giveaways and focus on securing our own interests.