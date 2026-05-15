TRUMP OFFICIALLY INVITES XI JINPING TO WHITE HOUSE STATE VISIT ON SEPTEMBER 24TH



President Trump extended a formal invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping during remarks in Beijing.





“It is my honor to extend an invitation to you and Madam Peng to visit us at the White House this September 24th and we look forward to it,” Trump said.





He then raised a toast: “I’d now like to raise a glass, propose a toast to the rich enduring ties between American and Chinese people. It’s a very special relationship.”





Trump added: “Thank you again this has been an amazing period of time. Thank you President Xi.”





The invitation marks a significant diplomatic step following recent high-level engagements between the two leaders.