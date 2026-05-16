TRUMP ON MARCO RUBIO’S VIRAL “MADURO” NIKE TECH OUTFIT: “I THOUGHT HE LOOKED VERY GOOD… I THOUGHT HE WAS OUTSTANDING”

President Trump weighed in on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s now-famous gray Nike tech sweatsuit.

“I see Secretary Rubio in the briefing room the other day, and what did you think?” Trump said when asked about the outfit. “Yeah that’s it. I thought he looked very good in the outfit. I don’t know if I’d do it, but I thought he looked very good.”

Trump added: “I thought he was outstanding.”

The lighthearted moment comes after Rubio appeared in the full Nike tracksuit, sparking massive online buzz and memes tying it to Nicolás Maduro. Trump kept it positive and moved right back to business.