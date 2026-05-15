TRUMP ON PRESIDENT XI: “HE’S CENTRAL CASTING” — LED 1.5 BILLION PEOPLE FOR A LONG TIME AND HE’S RESPECTED





President Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping during his interview with Sean Hannity.



“If you went to Hollywood and looked for a leader of China to play her all in the movie, central casting, he’s Central Casting,” Trump said. “You wouldn’t, you couldn’t find a guy like him.”





Trump highlighted Xi’s commanding presence: “Even as his physical features, it was tall, very tall. Especially this country because they tend be a little bit shorter. Look at military me today. Today was incredible, that military marching. It’s incredible.”

He continued: “He led almost 1.5 billion people for a long time and he’s respected.”





Trump addressed the criticism he receives: “They always criticize me when I say good things about certain leaders, and this one… but he’s a leader for China.”





Trump emphasized the business side of the relationship: “Those business people are here to make deals, bring back jobs… China’s gonna invest hundreds of billions dollars with those people who were in the room today. That’s why they came. It was really an honor with every major, just about every major business leader in there.”