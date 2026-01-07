TRUMP ON RADICAL LEFTIST: “WHERE DO THEY FIND THESE PEOPLE? THEY’RE THE WORST LOOKING PEOPLE I’VE EVER SEEN”





Trump tore into the media and anti-Venezuela protesters in a fiery speech, calling them disorganized, unattractive, and “paid.”





Trump:



“Venezuela, everyone, they’re marching in the streets, they love it, except in New York.



Where do they find these people? These people are a mess.





They’re the worst looking people I’ve ever seen… hats that are all frayed… they don’t even know what they’re talking…you



The press is so anti… it’s hard to believe.





It’s not conservative, it’s common sense. But the press has no credibility whatsoever.





I got 97% bad stories on one network, 93% on the other. And I won in a landslide.





You know what that means? The press has no credibility.”