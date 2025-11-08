Trump openly flaunts plan to ‘rig the 2026 midterms’ after losses

“Daily Blast” podcast host Greg Sargent said President Donald Trump is “unraveling” over Tuesday’s election losses and blaming his own party for losing seats.

“President Trump’s excuses for his party’s losses are getting stranger,” said Sargent, citing Trump’s quote that “I tell Republicans, you want to win elections, you got to talk about these facts,” which includes Trump’s own accomplishments since returning to office.

Trump even claimed “it’s really easy to win elections when you talk about the facts.”

“That strikes me as pretty deep denial,” Sargent told guest Jessica Post, a Democratic strategist. “It seems to me that, in just about every conceivable way, these elections were a repudiation of his record — particularly on the economy.”

Now, desperate and flailing, Sargent and Post said Trump is “openly” responding “to his losses by rigging the 2026 midterms” with “pernicious gerrymandering schemes”

“He actually came out and said it in another quote right after Election Day this week,” said Sargent. “He said this of Democrats: ‘Now, if we do what I’m saying, they’ll most likely never obtain power.’”

“So there you have it — end the filibuster, pass all these voting restrictions, and we will lock in Republican power forever,” said Sargent. “You’re not supposed to admit openly that you want to do these voting restrictions in order to rig the elections in your favor and create one-party rule — you’re supposed to say you want to do it in order to eliminate fraud, which is all b——, but that’s what they say. And at least most Republicans know that they’re supposed to say that. But Trump says straight out, let’s do all this stuff in order to lock in power for ourselves. It’s just amazing.”

“He’s definitely not hiding the ball there,” agreed Post. “Republicans received printed talking points saying, ‘We’re going to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat,’ after they decided they wanted to change all the voting laws leading up to the last 2024 election. And obviously, Trump — if he got that handout — he just decided to ignore it.”

Post said Trump’s gerrymandering scheme could result in “nine to twelve [Republican] House seats — and maybe even more … if Trump’s able to convince more states to act. But she added that people aren’t including Virginia in the calculation, which could add “a number of Dem seats.”

“So there’s really a range of possibilities here, going all the way from Republicans having five extra seats at the end of the day and being able to hold onto the House … or all this backfiring and Republicans actually losing a couple more seats and losing the House as a result.”

But Post added that the positive results for Democrats on Tuesday left her feeling optimistic about the outcome for midterms.