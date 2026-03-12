Trump Orders Massive 172 Million Barrel Release from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

President Trump Takes Decisive Action: Orders Massive 172 Million Barrel Release from Strategic Petroleum Reserve





In a strong move to protect hardworking American families amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, President Trump has authorized the release of 172 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

This forms the backbone of a historic coordinated global drawdown of 400 million barrels announced by the International Energy Agency, aimed at countering Iran’s aggressive disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz that have driven oil prices toward $120 a barrel and pushed average U.S. gasoline costs to $3.58 per gallon.





Trump acted swiftly after Iranian attacks on shipping halted critical oil flows, refusing to let foreign threats punish American drivers at the pump.

The release, set to begin next week and unfold over four months, delivers immediate relief while U.S. forces decisively degrade the Iranian regime’s capabilities.