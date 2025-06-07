📣To the U.S now



We hear the U.S president Trump plans to ditch the red Tesla he bought for himself from Elon Musk.





The red Tesla is reportedly parked at the White House, but Trump is not permitted to drive it due to his security precautions by the Secret Service. Only White House staff members can drive it, but Trump doesn’t want the car as we speak.





The car was bought in March this year by Trump using his personal money and that was seen as a big endorsement for the Tesla cars.





What is happening between these two is something that Trump never expected from a guy he once called a good friend.





At the moment Elon Musk is proposing to start a new political party. America Party is the name that will be used according to Elon, and the party will ‘ represent those in the middle ‘, Elon said.