Trump posts U.S. flag covering Iran as sensitive negotiations continue



U.S. President Donald Trump drew major attention after posting an image showing the American flag covering the map of Iran alongside the phrase “United States of the Middle East?” on Truth Social amid ongoing high-stakes negotiations between Washington and Tehran.





The post comes as both sides signal progress toward a possible ceasefire and broader agreement, with Trump saying talks are “getting a lot closer” while Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that updates could come soon.





Analysts warn the message may complicate delicate diplomacy by raising new questions over Washington’s long-term intentions in the region, especially as tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz remain extremely high.





Middle East observers say the timing of the post is significant as military pressure and diplomatic negotiations continue simultaneously behind the scenes.





⚠️“Abnormal Situation” concerns are growing as global focus remains fixed on Washington and Tehran.