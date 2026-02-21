Trump Praises Nicki Minaj’s Beauty at Black History Month Event



Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly spoken highly of American rapper Nicki Minaj, describing her as beautiful during a Black History Month event in Washington, D.C.





While addressing guests at the program, Trump referenced a recent meeting with the Grammy-nominated artiste and complimented her appearance. His remarks, which included comments about her skin tone and signature long nails, drew laughter and applause from the audience.





A short clip of the moment quickly made rounds on social media, triggering a wave of mixed reactions from users online.





Comments that sparked online reactions



During his speech, Trump recounted what he portrayed as a friendly and informal exchange between himself and Minaj. He also described her as confident and observant, implying that she seemed aware of the wider cultural and political conversations happening around her.





Although his comments were delivered in a lighthearted manner, they soon became a trending topic, with supporters and critics offering differing interpretations of his praise.





Minaj’s increasing presence in political circles



The remarks come amid Nicki Minaj’s growing visibility in politically connected spaces. The rapper had earlier posted photos to commemorate Presidents’ Day, prompting conversations about her proximity to political figures.





Reports further suggest that she recently attended a major policy and business forum supported by Trump allies, where she reportedly discussed the relationship between music, culture, and creator-driven economies.





Her involvement in such events continues to generate attention, highlighting her expanding influence beyond the entertainment industry into broader public discussions.