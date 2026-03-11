Trump Refuses to Tip His Hand on Iran: “We’re Not Finished Yet”



President Trump shut down a reporter’s attempt to pry into U.S. military strategy against the Iranian regime, delivering a sharp, no-nonsense response that underscores strong leadership in wartime.





Asked if the United States would withdraw from Iran even if uranium stockpiles remain unseized, Trump fired back: “I’m NOT gonna answer that! We have hit them harder than virtually any country in history’s been hit — and we’re not finished yet.”





This comes as U.S. forces, in coordination with Israel, continue devastating strikes that have crippled Iran’s military capabilities, sunk vessels, and cleared threats in the Strait of Hormuz. The president has made clear the operation is advancing rapidly, with little left to target and victory within reach on America’s terms.





Trump’s refusal to detail plans protects operational security, keeps the enemy guessing, and avoids handing propaganda wins to the mullahs or the fake news media. Smart presidents don’t telegraph moves to reporters—especially not when American strength is delivering decisive blows.