TRUMP REJECTS IRAN’S “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” PEACE PROPOSAL — MULLAHS DEMAND END TO BLOCKADE AND WEAK NUCLEAR DEAL



President Trump immediately shot down Iran’s response to his proposal to wind down the war, calling it “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”





According to the Wall Street Journal, Iran’s counteroffer includes:

— An end to the fighting and a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

— The US must lift its blockade of Iranian ports

— Nuclear issues to be negotiated over the next 30 days



— Iran willing to suspend uranium enrichment, but for a shorter period than the 20-year moratorium the administration is proposing

— Some of its highly enriched uranium diluted, with the rest transferred to a third country





Fox News reported the full list of demands while noting Iran’s military warning that if the US was thinking about restarting the war, “They better think again.”





Trump’s statement was crystal clear: “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”