Trump releases national security strategy,a 33-page document that expands his “America First” doctrine

The White House has released President Donald Trump’s new national security strategy, a 33-page document that expands his “America First” doctrine and outlines a major shift in US foreign policy. The strategy focuses on redefining America’s role in the Western Hemisphere while taking a far more confrontational stance toward Europe.

The document stresses a “readjustment” of the US military presence in the Western Hemisphere to counter migration, drug trafficking and the growing influence of rival powers. It calls for a stronger Coast Guard and Navy presence and authorizes deployments aimed at securing the border and defeating cartels, including the potential use of lethal force. The plan is presented as part of a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, asserting that US dominance in the region is essential for national security.

This strategy follows a controversial campaign in which US forces have destroyed multiple alleged drug boats in international waters, raising legal questions from outside experts and some lawmakers.

The section on Europe marks an even sharper shift. The document warns that European nations face “economic decline” and a risk of “civilizational erasure,” arguing that some NATO members could become “majority non-European” in the coming decades. It also claims Europe’s governments are failing to reflect public desire for peace in Ukraine and accuses European officials of blocking US-backed efforts to end the conflict.

According to the strategy, it is a core American interest to negotiate a quick end to hostilities in Ukraine to stabilize European economies, prevent escalation and rebuild strategic stability with Russia. The document goes further by encouraging efforts to influence domestic politics within Europe, calling for “cultivating resistance to Europe’s current trajectory.” It argues that Europe must “remain European” and abandon what it describes as regulatory overreach.

European Union officials said they had not yet reviewed the document and were not ready to comment.

The strategy also reiterates the administration’s intention to prevent NATO from becoming an endlessly expanding alliance. This formalizes earlier criticism from Trump officials, including statements from Vice President JD Vance that Europe’s greatest threat comes from “within.”

The document outlines a two-track approach to China: contain Beijing’s global influence while maintaining economic cooperation and preserving the current status quo around Taiwan. It emphasizes deterring conflict by ensuring US military overmatch while keeping trade relations “mutually advantageous” and reducing American economic dependence on China. The administration argues this reset is necessary for sustaining growth as the US economy aims to rise from $30 trillion to $40 trillion in the coming decade.

Throughout the strategy, alliances are described as tools rather than permanent commitments. The document frames Trump’s approach as unconventional diplomacy backed by military strength and economic leverage, aimed at managing tensions between nuclear powers and preventing long-standing conflicts from escalating.