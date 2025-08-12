Trump renews feud with Crockett, demands she take cognitive test

President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, this time renewing his demand that she take a cognitive exam, a test he insists he recently “aced.”

On Monday, Trump took to TRUTH Social with a blistering attack, writing: “‘Congresswoman’ Jasmine Crockett is a Low (Very!!!) I.Q. Individual, much in the mold of the AOC Plus Three Gang of Country Destroying Morons – Only slightly dumber.”

He added, “Each of these political hacks should be forced to take a Cognitive Exam, much like the one I recently took while getting my ‘physical’ at our GREAT Washington, D.C., Military Hospital (WR!). As the doctors said, ‘President Trump ACED it, something that is rarely seen!’ These Radical Left Lunatics would all fail this test in a spectacular show of stupidity and incompetence. TAKE THE TEST!!!”

Trump made similar remarks in June about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after she called for his impeachment over U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The exchange comes as political tensions intensify ahead of the 2026 midterms. The White House is urging GOP-led states to redraw congressional maps mid-cycle, a move Democrats say is aimed at diluting minority voting power. Crockett has accused Trump of promoting a “white supremacy agenda” and erasing the political influence of communities of color. The Trump administration counters that Democrats have gerrymandered districts for years and used illegal immigration to gain an electoral edge.

In Texas, Democratic lawmakers famously left the state to block a Republican redistricting plan that could have netted the GOP five additional House seats.

Crockett has long accused Trump of using “low IQ” as a racially-coded insult, a tactic she says he has also aimed at “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God.

“This is a person who has a problem with people of color. Period,” she reportedly told CNN. “I don’t care how many Black MAGA [are] out there with [their] hats, I want to be clear, when we look at who it is that he’s kicking out of this country, it’s people of color.”