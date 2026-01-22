Trump reveals secret “sonic weapon” used in Venezuela raid: “nobody else knows about”





President Trump has confirmed the use of a classified “secret sonic” weapon during the recent U.S. military operation to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. In a revealing interview on Katie Pavlich Tonight, Trump bragged about the unprecedented technology, claiming the U.S. possesses “weapons nobody else knows about.”





The Terrifying Effects:

The world first heard rumors of this tech when Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt detailed the “amazing attack.” Eyewitness accounts from Maduro’s guards are chilling:





• Physical Trauma: Soldiers reportedly suffered from exploding headaches, were unable to stand, and began bleeding from the nose and vomiting blood.





• Intense Power: One witness described the sensation as a sound wave so intense it felt like their “head was exploding from the inside.”





• Mass Casualties: While the specific weapon’s toll is unknown, Venezuela’s Interior Minister reports at least 100 deaths during the raid on the presidential compound.





Global & Legal Fallout:

• Russia Reacts: The Kremlin has tasked “special services” with investigating Trump’s remarks, demanding more information on the mysterious device.





• Legal Debate: While sonic weapons aren’t illegal, legal experts and professors are questioning the overall legality of the abduction itself, calling it a “blatant, illegal and criminal act.”