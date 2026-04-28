Trump reviews Iranian proposal aimed at reopening Strait of Hormuz



United States President Donald Trump’s national security team is reviewing an Iranian proposal aimed at halting its joint war with Israel, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and delaying negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme until after the war ends.





The White House confirmed Trump met his national security advisers on Monday to discuss the plan, while US media reports said he was dissatisfied with the proposal because it postpones talks on Iran’s nuclear activities.





The Reuters news agency, citing an official briefed on the meeting, said Trump wants the nuclear issue addressed at the start of any negotiations. CNN, citing two sources familiar with the matter, said Trump was unlikely to accept the proposal, reporting that lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports without resolving concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme would weaken Washington’s leverage.





The proposal comes amid uncertainty surrounding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran will not enter negotiations while the US maintains restrictions on Iranian ports. Washington and Tehran agreed to a temporary ceasefire on April 8 after more than a month of fighting that began with joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran.





The truce, mediated by Pakistan, has since come under strain because of disputes over maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz and US measures targeting Iranian ports. A parallel conflict involving Israel and Lebanon has also added to regional tensions.