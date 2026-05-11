Trump says he has the “best plan ever” to end war with Iran

President Donald Trump told reporters Monday he has “the best plan ever” to end the war with Iran, again blasting an Iranian counterproposal as “simply unacceptable.”

“I have a plan — you know, it’s a very simple plan, I don’t know why you don’t say it like it is, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Speaking from behind the Resolute Desk, the president blasted Iran’s latest offer — which he called “a stupid proposal” — saying any agreement between the two nations would require Iran to pledge to stop pursuing a nuclear program.

“You know, in war, you have to change, you have to be flexible, you have a lot of plans, but you have to do different plans in different days,” Trump said.

“But I have a great plan — but the plan is they cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he added. “And they didn’t say that in their letter.”