U.S. President Donald Trump says he is “100% confident” Iran will eventually agree to stop uranium enrichment and abandon any pathway toward developing nuclear weapons despite stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran





Speaking during a radio interview, Trump stated that he remains directly involved in discussions surrounding Iran and insisted the United States must ultimately take control of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile as part of any future agreement





He also signaled that Washington is under no pressure to rush toward a deal, arguing that ongoing maritime pressure and regional containment measures against Iran remain effective





The remarks came only a day after Trump described the ceasefire situation with Iran as being “on life support” and accused Tehran of failing to honor previous commitments involving enriched uranium transfers





Regional analysts say the latest comments reflect the increasingly contradictory atmosphere surrounding negotiations, where public optimism over a deal continues to clash with deep mistrust and rising military tensions across the region