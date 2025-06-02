Trump Says He Would Consider Pardoning Diddy If Convicted, “I Would Certainly Look at the Facts”

Donald Trump, who appears to be in the middle of a pardoning spree, has responded to questions about pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs if he is convicted.

Trump weighed in on the possibility Friday, May 30, in the Oval Office.

He said he would “look at the facts” after a reporter asked whether he would pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs as his s£x trafficking and racketeering trial wraps up its third week of testimony

“Nobody’s asked” about a pardon, the president said. “But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking.”

Trump added, “I haven’t spoken to him in years. He really liked me a lot.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being tried in a New York courtroom for racketeering and s£xual trafficking. He is facing life behind bars if found guilty in his s£x-trafficking trial.

Trump hinted he could pardon Diddy, saying: “I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me. It wouldn’t have any impact on me