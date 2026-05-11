Trump says he’s “disappointed in the Kurds”

President Donald Trump said Monday he’s “very disappointed in the Kurds” when discussing efforts to arm the Iranian people.

“They want to go out on the streets. They have no weapons. They have no guns. We thought the Kurds were going to give us weapons, but the Kurds disappointed us,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

CNN reported in March that CIA was working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising in Iran.

Trump claimed he knew the effort wasn’t going to work. “I said it wasn’t going to work, by the way, I just have to say it. I disagreed with what they did. They gave it. I said they’ll never get there. And I was right,” he said.

“We sent some guns with ammunition, and it was supposed to be delivered, but they kept it,” Trump added.-CNN