Trump says Iran called this morning: “They’d like to make a deal very badly”

rump said his administration received a call “from the other side” this morning, referring to Iran, adding that “they’d like to make a deal very badly.”

His comments to reporters at the White House come less than three hours after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and after marathon talks in Pakistan this weekend failed to yield a deal.

Trump maintained that the sticking point in talks with Tehran “was over nuclear,” adding that “Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.”

“We agreed to a lot of things, but they didn’t agree to that, and I think they will agree to it. I’m almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it. If they don’t agree, there’s no deal. There will never be a deal,” Trump said.

He said another priority is for the US to retrieve the enriched uranium still in Iran’s possession, telling reporters, “We’re going to get the dust back. We’ll get it back. Either we’ll get it back from them or we’ll take it.”-CNN