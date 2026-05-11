Trump says Iran ceasefire is ‘on massive life support, unbelievably weak’

President Donald Trump said the Iran ceasefire was “unbelievably weak” and on “massive life support,” adding that it had only “approximately a 1% chance” of surviving after he reviewed Tehran’s response which he described as “garbage”.

The ceasefire “is unbelievably weak. I would say, I would call it the weakest right now, after reading a piece of garbage, I didn’t even finish reading it, they said, Am I going to waste my time reading it? I would say it’s one of the weakest right now. It’s on life support,” Trump told reporters.

“I would say the cease fire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, Sir, your loved one has approximately a 1% chance of living.”