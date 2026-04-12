Trump says Iran promised to reopen Strait but ‘knowingly failed to do so’

In a second Truth Social post Trump says “Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so”.

“This caused anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and Countries throughout the World,” he says.

“As they promised, they better begin the process of getting this INTERNATIONAL WATERWAY OPEN AND FAST!”

He goes on to talk about the Islamabad negotiations, saying he’s been “fully debriefed” by Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and negotiator Jared Kushner, while praising the efforts of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team.

He says that after “close to 20 hours” of negotiations “there is only one thing that matters — IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!”

“In many ways, the points that were agreed to are better than us continuing our Military Operations to conclusion, but all of those points don’t matter compared to allowing Nuclear Power to be in the hands of such volatile, difficult, unpredictable people,” he says.