Trump Says Iran Should “Raise the White Flag” — Tehran Fires Back: “We Will Not Surrender”





Donald Trump has sharply escalated rhetoric, stating that Iran should “raise the white flag” and accept defeat, arguing that Tehran’s refusal is driven by pride rather than strategy.





The remarks signal a hardline stance from Washington as tensions continue to rise, framing the standoff as one where Iran is being pushed toward a breaking point.





Tehran responded swiftly, rejecting the statement outright and declaring that no external pressure will force the country into surrender or submission.





Iranian officials emphasized that the nation remains committed to resisting pressure and will not back down under threats, reinforcing a narrative of defiance amid escalating confrontation.





The exchange underscores a rapidly intensifying war of words — where neither side shows any sign of stepping back.