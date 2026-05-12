Trump says Iran will ‘100%’ stop enrichment

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran would stop enriching uranium and abandon any effort to build a nuclear weapon, even as talks between Washington and Tehran remain stalled.

“100% they’re going to stop,” Trump said during an interview on WABC’s Sid and Friends in the Morning.

Trump said he had been directly engaged with Iranian officials during the talks.

“I deal with them,” Trump said. “And they said that we’re going to get the dust. I call it the nuclear dust because it’s appropriate. And we’re going to get it.”

The president said the United States did not need to rush a deal.

“We’re not going to rush anything, we have a blockade,” Trump said.