Trump says Iranian negotiators “change their mind” after appearing to agree to deal

President Donald Trump expressed frustration Monday with the state of talks to end the Iran war, telling reporters in the Oval Office that Iran’s leaders “change their mind” when the parties appear to reach points of agreement.

“Look, I’ve had to deal with them four or five times – they change their mind,” Trump said. “They’re very dishonorable people, the leadership.”

The president said that leaders in Iran who took over after their predecessors were killed in strikes have been “more reasonable.” But that hasn’t produced a deal.

“I’ve had that in business many times that, you know, the mind changes,” Trump said. He said the sides would appear to a “make a deal, and then the next day they send you a document that takes five days to get there, when it should have been there in 20 minutes.”

“You know, it’s pretty simple document,” he added. “They will never have a nuclear weapon.”