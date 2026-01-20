Trump says losing the Nobel Prize means he’s done thinking about Peace in letter to Norway’s Prime Minister

US President Donald Trump reportedly said he no longer feels obliged to think only of peace after he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize, as he again repeated his demand for control of Greenland.

In a message to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump blamed the country for not giving him the prize, BBC News reports.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump said in a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” he added.

It is unclear why Trump decided to send a message to Støre as the peace prize is decided by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and not the government.

In his reply to Trump, Støre explained that an independent committee, not the government of Norway, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October to Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado.

“I have clearly explained, including to president Trump what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee,” Store said.

Last week, Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado gifted her Nobel Peace Prize medal to him at the White House.

Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her leadership of Venezuela’s opposition movement amid a crackdown by President Nicolás Maduro, most notably in the much-maligned 2023 presidential election.

Machado’s gesture to Trump followed a series of developments in Venezuela after a blitz US military raid captured Maduro and his wife and brought them to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking charges two weeks ago.

During the visit, Machado gave Trump her Nobel medal “as a recognition for his unique commitment to our freedom,” she told reporters outside the US Capitol.

Trump confirmed on social media that Machado had left the medal for him to keep and said it was an honour to meet her.