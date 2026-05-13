Trump says ‘treacherous’ reports Iran is doing well give Tehran false hope

US President Donald Trump accused media outlets of “aiding and abetting” Iran by portraying Tehran as performing well militarily against the United States, saying such coverage gives Iran “false hope” when “none should exist.”

“When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement. They are aiding and abetting the enemy! All it does is give Iran false hope when none should exist,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“These are American cowards that are rooting against our Country. Iran had 159 ships in their Navy — Every single ship is now resting at the bottom of the sea. They have no Navy, their Air Force is gone, all Technology is gone, their “leaders” are no longer with us, and the Country is an Economic Disaster. Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America!”