

Trump Says U.S. Used ‘Discombobulator’ Weapon in Venezuela Raid, Details Kept Classified





U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces deployed a secret weapon known as a “Discombobulator” during a U.S. operation in Venezuela earlier this month, a disclosure that has drawn global attention while remaining unconfirmed by U.S. defense officials.





Speaking in an interview at the White House on January 24, Trump said the device was used during a January 3 raid targeting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. According to Trump, the weapon disabled Venezuelan military systems, preventing the launch of Russian- and Chinese-origin rockets despite attempts to activate them.





“They pressed the button when we came in, but nothing happened,” Trump said, adding that Venezuelan forces appeared prepared but were unable to respond.





Trump described the Discombobulator as highly classified and stated that U.S. officials are not authorized to discuss its technical details. He did not clarify whether the system involves electronic warfare, directed energy, or another form of advanced military technology.





As of now, the White House and U.S. Department of Defense have not publicly confirmed the existence, operational use, or specifications of any weapon officially known as a “Discombobulator.” No independent military sources have verified Trump’s claim, and no supporting evidence has been released.





While the operation itself has been reported by multiple outlets, the nature and capabilities of the alleged weapon remain undisclosed and unverified, making Trump’s remarks the only public account of its use.





Source: The Straits Times





Source: The Straits Times