Trump says US to escort ships from Hormuz in ‘Project Freedom’

Donald Trump said the United States will begin escorting foreign vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday under a plan he described as a humanitarian effort.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said countries not involved in the conflict had asked Washington to help free ships “locked up” in the waterway, describing them as “neutral and innocent bystanders.”

He said the US would use “best efforts” to guide ships and crews safely out of what he called restricted waters, adding that many vessels were running low on food and essential supplies.

Trump also said US representatives were engaged in “very positive discussions” with Iran that could lead to broader progress, framing the operation as a goodwill gesture.

He warned, however, that any attempt to interfere with the effort “will… have to be dealt with forcefully.”