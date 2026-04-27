BREAKING: Trump Screams “I’m Not a Pedophile” at 60 Minutes Reporter Live on Air





President Donald Trump came unglued during a taped interview with CBS News correspondent Norah O’Donnell, losing his composure on camera after she read excerpts from the alleged manifesto of Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old California man who attempted to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night.





O’Donnell presented the president with passages from the document Allen reportedly sent to family members just before the incident, including a line describing his motivation as refusing to let “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor” implicate him in further wrongdoing. Trump immediately erupted, accusing O’Donnell and CBS of being “horrible people” for reading the passage aloud.





“I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody,” Trump said. “I’m not a pedophile.” He accused the network of shamelessness before demanding they move on, calling O’Donnell “disgraceful” twice before the segment continued.





The outburst is unlikely to put the underlying questions to rest. A New York civil jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in 1996, and Carroll was ultimately awarded $88 million in combined damages across two separate verdicts.

An FBI interview from 2019 also surfaced in which a woman alleged Trump sexually abused her when she was 13 years old. Trump has denied all such allegations and has not been criminally charged





Trump’s long and well-documented friendship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has also drawn renewed scrutiny, with congressional pressure mounting over the administration’s handling of related files.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has faced bipartisan criticism over transparency around the Epstein documents, and questions about who in Washington had ties to Epstein remain very much alive.





As for Allen’s alleged manifesto, it also revealed that FBI Director Kash Patel was specifically excluded from his list of targets, and it included sharp criticism of what he described as shockingly lax security at the event.

The Daily Beast’s executive editor, who was staying in the hotel room next door to Allen’s, described the security failures as a “fiasco,” noting that nobody checked his luggage on arrival and that the only checkpoint he encountered was the same magnetometer Allen allegedly sprinted past.