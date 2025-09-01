Trump seen heading to golf course after #TrumpIsDead trends

US President, Donald Trump was seen leaving the White House on Sunday morning, August 31, in golf attire before heading to his country club in Northern Virginia, following days of online speculation about his health.

The 79-year-old president wore golf shoes, black pants, a black pullover, and a white “USA” hat as he boarded a black SUV. His motorcade arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, shortly after 10 a.m.

The sighting comes after Trump took a brief hiatus from public appearances, prompting rumors on social media — including trending hashtags such as #TrumpIsDead and #WhereIsTrump — suggesting he was seriously ill or had died.

On Truth Social, Trump shared a post about playing golf with former NFL coach Jon Gruden, calling him “a really nice guy, and true character!” It remains unclear whether the photo shared with the post was taken on Sunday.

The speculation began when the White House released a blank schedule for the Labor Day weekend and the president had not been seen publicly since a Tuesday cabinet meeting. Trump was also seen golfing on Saturday with his granddaughter, Kai, further dispelling rumors of ill health.