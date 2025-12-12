 OPINION: TRUMP SEES THE EUROPEAN UNION AS A LIABILITY, NOT A PARTNER



The new U.S. security strategy just dropped, and Europe is freaking out.





Why? Because it doesn’t flatter them. It warns them.



The Trump administration is done playing therapist to a continent addicted to nostalgia, EU bureaucracy, and moral posturing.





Russia? Not ignored, just downgraded from boogeyman to regional thug.



The message is clear: Europe, if you’re scared of Putin, maybe build an army that doesn’t run out of ammo in week three.





The U.S. isn’t ghosting you. It’s just tired of footing the bill while you host summits on climate anxiety.

What really rattles the status quo is the part about “civilizational decay.” Call it dramatic, but it hits a nerve.





Migration chaos, censorship of dissent, and a Brussels elite convinced democracy means silencing opposition… these aren’t MAGA fantasies. They’re European realities.





The U.S. strategy doesn’t promise Elon-style digital anarchy. It tells Europe: “Free speech is a cornerstone, not a liability. Try defending it.”



The China section? Surprisingly chill. The big threat isn’t war. It’s tech, trade, and supply chains.





Meanwhile, the real pivot is geographic. The Western Hemisphere takes top priority: less regime change abroad, more cleaning up the neighborhood.



It seems that Latin America matters more than Libya now.





As for Ukraine, the strategy’s critique isn’t aimed at Kyiv. It’s aimed at European politicians who inflate threats and stall peace talks.





This document doesn’t kill NATO. It challenges it.



The message is direct and brutal: if Europe wants to be taken seriously, it needs to act like a strategic partner, not a sentimental charity case.