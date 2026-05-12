Trump Sends Sanctioned Rubio to China: America First Power Play in Beijing

President Trump is taking the fight straight to Xi Jinping with a high-powered May 2026 state visit to China, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio the very man Beijing slapped sanctions on in 2020 for calling out their brutal crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Rubio refused to back down then, and he is not backing down now. Joining him are Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Elon Musk, signaling that Trump is blending tough diplomacy with real economic leverage.

China’s foreign ministry tried to downplay the old sanctions, claiming they won’t stop Rubio from showing up. Translation: Beijing knows it is dealing with a stronger, unapologetic America that puts its interests first.

The agenda is clear trade imbalances, tech dominance, Taiwan security, and reining in Iran’s threats.