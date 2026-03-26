TRUMP SENDS THE 82ND AIRBORNE & THOUSANDS OF MARINES TO IRAN’S DOORSTEP — AFRICA’S OIL SUPPLY HANGS IN THE BALANCE!







The United States has deployed its most elite rapid-response force the 82nd Airborne Division alongside thousands of Marines and sailors to the Middle East, as military experts warn that Washington is now seriously considering targeted operations against the Strait of Hormuz!





Here is why EVERY African nation must pay attention RIGHT NOW:



The Strait of Hormuz is the most critical oil chokepoint on the planet — nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through it daily!





If President Trump orders strikes near or on the Strait, global oil prices will EXPLODE overnight — and African economies already struggling with fuel costs will be devastated first!





African nations like 🇳🇬 Nigeria, 🇦🇴 Angola, 🇸🇩 Sudan and 🇪🇹 Ethiopia that depend on affordable oil imports will face crippling energy crises the moment this escalates!





⚓ The 82nd Airborne doesn’t deploy for show this is America’s “ready to fight tonight” force. Their presence signals that military action is no longer a threat it is a plan.





Africa did not start this war. Africa will not fight this war. But Africa will suffer the consequences of this war if our leaders do not speak NOW!

African hype media