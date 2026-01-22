Breaking: TRUMP SHOCKS DAVOS, PROMISES PROSECUTIONS OVER RIGGED 2020

In a room full of global elites in Davos, Trump did what nobody else on that stage dares: he said the quiet truth about 2020 out loud.

Not in a rally, not in a podcast, but right to the faces of the global ruling class.

He tied it directly to the war in Ukraine, telling them the invasion “wouldn’t have started” if the 2020 race hadn’t been “rigged. ” Then he dropped the line that made every regime lawyer in Washington sit up straight: “People will soon be prosecuted for what they did. ” Meanwhile, the same crowd that spent years chanting “most secure election in history” is now quietly admitting cracks in the story.

That Georgia 315,000-vote bombshell — which state officials say they “don’t dispute” — suddenly makes Trump’s questions look a lot less like conspiracy, and a lot more like overdue accountability.

The irony is brutal: Biden’s DOJ tried to throw Trump in prison for questioning the election.

Now it’s Trump, on the global stage, calmly promising that the people who bent the rules will finally face the consequences.

And then there was Greenland.

When pressed on whether he’d use force to acquire it, Trump leaned into what he actually does best: deals, leverage, strength without pointless wars — the exact opposite of Biden stumbling America into one disaster after another.