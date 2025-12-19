TRUMP SHUTS THE DOOR: WORLD CUP FANS FACE US BAN SHOCK



Football fever has been hit by a political thunderbolt after Donald Trump signed an order on Tuesday banning people from Senegal and Ivory Coast from entering the United States.





The dramatic move has sparked fears that thousands of passionate supporters from both nations could be locked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be staged across North America. With the tournament just around the corner, fans who dreamed of following their teams on the world’s biggest stage now face uncertainty and heartbreak.





Under the order, special exceptions are expected for players, coaching staff and their immediate families, ensuring the teams themselves can compete. But crucially, no such guarantees have been made for ordinary fans.





For supporters, this means empty seats, lost celebrations and a World Cup atmosphere stripped of its colour and noise. As countdowns to 2026 continue, the beautiful game is now colliding head-on with hard politics and fans may be the ones left paying the price.