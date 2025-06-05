Trump signs new travel ban targeting 12 countries, citing national security



US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation on June 4, 2025, imposing a travel ban on nationals from 12 countries, effective from June 9, 2025.





The measure, framed as a national security necessity, fully restricts entry from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, with partial visa limitations for seven others, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.





The White House claims the ban addresses deficient vetting processes, terrorism risks, and public safety threats, building on Executive Order 14161, signed January 20, 2025, which reviewed global screening capabilities.





Exemptions apply to U.S. permanent residents, existing visa holders, and select special cases.





Critics, including the International Refugee Assistance Project, denounce the policy as discriminatory, accusing the administration of targeting specific races.