Trump Slams Brakes on Weak Iran Deal, Demands Tougher Terms



President Donald Trump rejected a soft Iran framework in a high-stakes Situation Room meeting and fired back a hardened version packed with stricter conditions. No more easy cash for the mullahs.





Trump specifically pushed back against unfreezing Iranian assets, a direct echo of his longtime criticism of Barack Obama’s disastrous 2015 nuclear giveaway. Tehran had been demanding immediate access to around $12 billion in frozen funds as a precondition. Trump wasn’t having it.





Officials described the move as a deliberate pressure tactic: force Iran to swallow the core framework now under review by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. It’s maximum leverage — accept the deal fast or watch the clock reset and negotiations drag out. Any changes could blow up the timeline.





This comes as Iran flexes its muscles in the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC just unveiled its new “27 Rajab” fast attack boat — a low-profile trimaran hull built to carry cruise missiles with claimed ranges up to 700 km. Designed for swarm tactics against bigger warships, it fits Iran’s “mosquito fleet” strategy of flooding the narrow strait with small, fast, heavily armed vessels.





Trump’s approach is classic: no weak deals, no pallets of cash, and America First leverage at every turn. While critics warn it could backfire, supporters see it as smart negotiating — making Iran blink before any concessions flow. The ball is now in Tehran’s court under tougher U.S. rules.



Sources:



– Mario Nawfal on X (original post)

– New York Times reporting on the Situation Room meeting and U.S. officials