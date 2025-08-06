U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King, suggesting her career is finished and accusing her of lacking the courage to support him publicly.

“Gayle King’s career is over,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so.” He continued, “No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!”

Your career is over – Trump slams media personality Gayle King

The president’s remarks came in response to a New York Post article that questioned King’s future at CBS, citing low ratings and labeling the show as “too woke.”

Trump’s criticism of King follows a pattern of direct confrontations with CBS talent. He previously targeted comedian Stephen Colbert, whose show was cancelled earlier this year. While the network cited high production costs, Trump claimed it was Colbert’s “lack of talent” that led to the end of the show.

“You’ll recall,” one CBS insider said, “the FCC greenlit the Skydance-Paramount merger just after Colbert’s departure. The timing wasn’t lost on anyone.”

Beyond CBS, Trump has taken aim at other major media personalities, including late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, indicating they may be the next in line for scrutiny.

Despite the president’s remarks, Gayle King remains on air. However, with Trump’s public focus on her role and a growing chorus of criticism surrounding CBS’s ratings, questions remain about her long-term position at the network.