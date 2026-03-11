President Trump Slams Spain: “We May Cut Off Trade” Over NATO Freeloading and Base Denial





President Donald Trump didn’t hold back today on the South Lawn, blasting Spain for failing to pull its weight in NATO and refusing U.S. forces access to bases for critical operations against Iran.





In a fiery statement captured on Fox News, Trump laid it out plain and simple:



“We may cut off trade with Spain!”



“I don’t know what Spain’s doing, they’ve been VERY bad to NATO. They get protected, they don’t want to pay their fair share, and they’ve been that way for many years.”





“They’re not cooperating at all! Spain? I think they’ve been very BAD. Very bad. Not good at all.”





This comes after Spain’s socialist government blocked American use of key bases like Rota and Morón for missions tied to recent strikes on Iran, forcing the U.S. to relocate aircraft. Spain remains one of the lowest defense spenders in NATO, stubbornly resisting calls to step up to fair levels while enjoying American protection.



