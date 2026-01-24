Trump sparks health concern as huge bruise is spotted on his hand

US President Donald Trump has been pictured with a large bruise on his left hand while delivering a speech about his Gaza “board of peace” in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump sustained the bruise on Thursday during a signing ceremony for the peace board at the World Economic Forum after the president “hit his hand on the corner of the signing table,”

Explaning how he got a bruise on his left hand, the president said on Air Force One that he received the large purple bruise at the Board of Peace event in Switzerland and was doing ‘very good’.

‘I clipped it on the table, so I put a little – what do they call it – cream on it, but I clipped it,’ Trump told reporters en route to Washington , D.C. on Thursday.

He then appeared to blame the noticeable bruise on aspirin he was taking.

‘I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising,’ Trump advised, noting that he takes the ‘big aspirin’.

‘And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you’ll bruise,’ he continued.

‘The doctor said, “You don’t have to take that, sir, you’re very healthy,”‘ Trump then claimed. ‘I said, “I’m not taking any chances.”‘

‘But that’s one of the side effects of taking aspirin.’

The White House made a similar statement earlier Thursday, saying Trump hit his hand on the signing table during a Board of Peace event in Davos, Switzerland, earlier in the day.

“At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Trump previously said that his high does of aspirin made him prone to bruising, something his doctor has previous cited.

He told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published earlier this month that he takes a higher dose of daily aspirin than his doctors recommend, arguing “aspirin is good for thinning out the blood.”

The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, told the Journal that Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin a day, arguing that it causes him to bruise easily.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a low dose of aspirin, which “can help prevent heart attack or stroke,” ranges from 75 to 100 milligrams, and 81 milligrams is commonly recommended. The Mayo Clinic also says that for aspirin therapy, the daily dose “is usually between” 75 to 325 milligrams.