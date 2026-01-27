Trump stuns with call to Minneapolis mayor: ‘Feels like unconditional surrender’

Political analysts and observers were stunned on Monday after details of a call between President Donald Trump and a Democratic mayor were released.

Trump spoke with Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey on Monday, two days after immigration agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse who was attending a protest as a legal observer. The call happened on the same day that Trump spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also a Democrat, in a move that one of Trump’s closest allies saw as a U-turn on a winning issue for the administration

“I just had a very good telephone conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Lots of progress is being made! Tom Homan will be meeting with him tomorrow in order to continue the discussion.”

Frey added that his “main ask is that Operation Metro Surge needs to end.”

“The president agreed the present situation can’t continue,” Frey said in a statement.

Frey and Trump have clashed several times in the past, with Trump calling him a “radical Left lightweight.” The docile tone of Trump’s statement stood out to observers.

“Feels like Trump is pretty much unconditionally surrendering as support collapses,” Will Stancil, a Minnesota attorney, posted on Bluesky.

The Trump administration has faced significant scrutiny over the actions of its immigration officers in Minneapolis. There have been two high-profile killings over the last month since the administration surged resources into the city, as well as a number of reported shootings involving federal agents.

“This has been a consistent pattern, strategic retreat when things get too hot, return when it fades,” David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, posted on Bluesky.

“For now, until they can convince enough Senate Dems that DHS is in retreat. Once they’re funded again, the terror will resume somewhere else,” political writer Joan McCarter posted on Bluesky.