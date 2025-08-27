Trump suggests Americans prefer authoritarian leadership

US President, Donald Trump on Monday, August 25, suggested that some Americans may prefer authoritarian leadership while defending his administration’s aggressive federal clampdown on Washington, D.C., and his push to prosecute those who burn the U.S. flag.

In an 80-minute Oval Office briefing, Trump railed against critics and the media, arguing he was not receiving enough credit for deploying the National Guard and pushing hardline policies on crime and immigration.

“They say ‘we don’t need him. Freedom, freedom. He’s a dictator. He’s a dictator.’ A lot of people are saying: ‘Maybe we like a dictator,’” Trump told reporters.

He quickly added a defense of his leadership style: “I don’t like a dictator. I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with great common sense and a smart person.”

The remarks drew attention given Trump’s controversial history with democratic norms. Following his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, Trump falsely claimed the vote was stolen and attempted to overturn the result, leading to the January 6 Capitol riot. He had previously told supporters he would be a “dictator on day one” if re-elected in 2024, a comment critics said hinted at autocratic ambitions.

The president recently ordered the National Guard into Washington and assumed federal control over the city’s police department, citing an “out-of-control crime problem.” He also signaled plans to expand similar measures to other Democratic-led cities, including Chicago and Baltimore, and had earlier dispatched the National Guard to Los Angeles against state and local officials’ objections.

Trump singled out Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for criticism, accusing him of undermining federal efforts to restore order. “When I see what’s happening to our cities, and then you send them, and instead of being praised, they’re saying, ‘you’re trying to take over the Republic,’” Trump said. “These people are sick.”

On Monday, Trump went further by signing an executive order to investigate and prosecute flag-burning incidents, despite a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that protects the act under free speech.

The comments have sparked widespread debate, with critics warning of creeping authoritarianism and supporters praising Trump’s tough stance on law and order.