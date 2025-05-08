Trump suggests Russia should be offered return to next year’s World Cup as ‘incentive’ to end Ukraine war

US President, Donald Trump has suggested that Russian participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup could provide an ‘incentive’ for the nation to end the war in Ukraine.

A ban has since been placed on Russia from FIFA and UEFA competitions since February 2022, following its invasion of Ukraine. This suspension affected both national and club teams, including participation in the World Cup and European Championships.

The ban, imposed by FIFA and UEFA, remains in effect until further notice, meaning Russia won’t participate in upcoming tournaments, including the 2026 World Cup

Trump was questioned about the possible participation of Russia at next year’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the first meeting of his World Cup taskforce, Trump admitted he was unaware that Russia are banned from the tournament.

‘I didn’t know that, is that right?,’ Trump said, turning towards Infantino, adding ‘He is the boss, I am not the boss on that.’

‘That is right,’ Infantino replied. ‘They are banned for the time being from playing but we hope that something happens and peace will happen so that Russia can be readmitted.’

Trump said: ‘That’s possible. Hey, that could be a good incentive, right?

‘We want to get them to stop. We want them to stop. Five thousand young people a week are being killed, it’s not even believable, the Russian soldiers and Ukrainian soldiers mostly.

‘Horrible things going on over there, we are going to get that war stopped.’

Russia are not currently able to participate in next summer’s tournament, with the nation not part of the qualification process.