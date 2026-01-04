TRUMP TARGETS CUBA NEXT AFTER VENEZUELA MADURO — PRESIDENT SAYS CUBANS HAVE ENDURED MANY YEARS OF HARDSHIP





U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that Cuba could be his next focus following the operation in Venezuela and the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. He described the island nation as a “badly failing country” and said the United States will likely be discussing Cuba “soon,” highlighting the longstanding struggles of its people.”





🇨🇺 WHAT TRUMP SAID



Trump pointed out that Cubans have endured many years of hardship, suggesting that the country has not been able to provide basic opportunities or prosperity to its citizens. He referred to Cuba as failing and implied that Washington may take a stronger interest in the country’s political and economic situation, similar to what happened in Venezuela.





CONTEXT: CUBA’S CHALLENGES



While Trump did not go into detail, Cuba has faced decades of:



Economic difficulties linked to the U.S. embargo and global isolation



Political restrictions and limited freedoms



Shortages of essential goods and constrained economic growth





For over 60 years, ordinary Cubans have struggled, while those close to the government have often been the ones benefiting most.





🇻🇪 CUBA AND VENEZUELA



Cuba has historically supported Venezuela politically and economically, receiving oil subsidies and other support from Caracas. This close alignment makes Cuba a key ally in the region that the U.S. has long scrutinized.





🗣️ WHAT CUBANS ARE SAYING



Although Trump’s remarks were aimed at U.S. policy, many Cubans are aware of the country’s long-term economic and social challenges. Discussions on social media reflect frustration with both government mismanagement and the impact of international pressures on daily life.





⚠️ WHY TRUMP IS TALKING ABOUT CUBA NOW



After Venezuela and the arrest of Maduro, Trump is signalling that the U.S. is watching allied countries closely and may increase diplomatic or economic pressure where it sees failing governance or persistent hardship.





💥 Trump’s message is clear: Cuba is next on the U.S. radar, and the international community should pay attention to how long-standing hardship might intersect with rising political pressure.